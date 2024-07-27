Your X posts could be training its Grok AI - here's how to opt out

If you're using X (formerly Twitter), then the company's Grok AI might be trained on your content.

That's thanks to a recently activated setting that automatically opts users into allowing their data to be used to train the AI chatbot.

The wording of the warning is as follows:

"To continuously improve your experience, we may utilize your X posts as well as your user interactions, inputs and results with Grok for training and fine-tuning purposes. This also means that your interactions, inputs, and results may also be shared with our service provider xAI for these purposes."

It's perhaps a little deeper into the settings than most are likely to venture - leading to some consternation online.

How to opt out of X's Grok training

If you'd like to opt out of your data being used to train Grok, you'll find that setting in the web version of X - but you won't find it on the app just yet, much to the dismay of many users on the platform.

Here's how to prevent your posts being used to feed Grok information.

(Image credit: Future/X)

Open up X on your computer

Click 'More' (the three dots on the sidebar)

Click 'Settings and Privacy', then 'Privacy and Safety'

Select Grok, and untick the box the says "Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning"

Away from Grok, Apple recently pledged to help enforce voluntary AI safety guidelines along with the likes of OpenAI, Meta, and Amazon.

Apple's own suite of AI features, dubbed Apple Intelligence, is expected to start hitting devices later this year.