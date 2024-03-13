BREAKING: TikTok bill passes U.S. House vote — ByteDance may need to sell or app will be banned in the U.S.
TikTok, time is running out.
TikTok has decried a new bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that would ban the popular TikTok app if its Chinese owner, ByteDance, doesn't agree to sell within six months.
"This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: it's a ban," a TikTok representative told iMore. "We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service."
The bill in question was supported 352-65, according to NPR. In a statement made to NPR, Rep. Mike Gallagher, a member of the House of Representatives, said "What we're after is, it's not a ban, it's a forced separation." He continued to say "The TikTok user experience can continue and improve so long as ByteDance doesn't own the company."
What is the bill?
The bill is called the "Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act" and it specifically cites ByteDance's ownership of TikTok as a national security problem. CNN reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson claims "Apps like TikTok allow the Chinese Communist Party to push harmful content to our youth and engage in malign activities, such as harvesting the location, purchasing habits, contacts, and sensitive data of Americans."
ByteDance has denied these claims to ABC, saying "This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression. This will damage millions of businesses, deny artists an audience and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country."
After successfully passing through the House of Representatives, this bill will then be seen by Congress, which will then decide if it is enacted. President Biden has previously said he would support the bill if it came across his desk.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
I've levelled up my yoga practice with this highly-customizable yet easy-to-use app
The Apple Vision Pro might be getting a new video app — VLC readies its spatial computing debut after passing 5 billion downloads elsewhere
App subscriptions aren't the golden goose some expected — 50% of all apps make less than $50 per month
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch