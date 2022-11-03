Elon Musk bringing the Twitter edit button to everyone with new subscription launch tipped for next week

It's been a crazy week at Twitter as Elon Musk has officially taken over the social media platform. While the world is still reeling from the revelation that Musk intends to charge $8 a month for Twitter verification (opens in new tab) (along with Twitter Blue's other features), there's news that it may be coming very soon.



A new report by Bloomberg suggests that Elon's new Twitter Blue subscription could come as soon as Monday next week. The $8 monthly fee will include verification and other features that Elon has Tweeted out himself.

You will also get:- Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam- Ability to post long video & audio- Half as many adsNovember 1, 2022 See more

As per Bloomberg's sources, people who already have the infamous blue checkmark next to their Twitter handles will have a "multi-moth grace period" before Musk will expect them to pay to keep their verified status.



Twitter's new verification plan has been a hot debate topic as of late, with many prominent verified users saying they won't pay Elon's new fee.



It's clear that this new subscription is part of Elon's plans to make Twitter more profitable, something the company has apparently struggled with in the past.

Edit button coming to everyone

Perhaps in even more surprising news, Musk is making good on his promise to bring an edit button to Twitter.

Bloomberg's sources have said that the ability to edit typos out of your Tweets is coming to everyone instead of being locked behind the paywall of Twitter Blue as it is now.



"The company also plans to expand access to its edit function. The edit feature, currently available to so-called Twitter Blue users who pay $4.99 a month, will be opened to the rest of users for free."



According to Bloomberg's report, these particular changes could even come as soon as this week.



Whether we see these changes soon will remain to be seen; however, I doubt that this is the last big news we will hear about Twitter. It's clear the company is undergoing radical changes as the new CEO starts to implement his business plan.