Elon Musk fired some Twitter employees by mistake, now wants them back

Twitter reportedly wants to re-hire some of the people it fired just a few days ago, with some having been kicked off the job without anyone realizing they were needed.

Twitter cut around 3,700 people from its workforce on Friday as part of Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company. Still, it appears that due diligence wasn't carried out ahead of time and some of those let go were more critical than the company knew.

Backtracking

Bloomberg (opens in new tab) reports that "some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake," citing two people familiar with what's going on at the social network. Others were reportedly "let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions."

As for Musk, he took to Twitter to defend the mass firings, saying that the company was losing more than $4 million every day and that all of those who were fired were given three months of severance. He added that was "40% more than legally required."

Whether those people will return to Twitter or not remains to be seen, and of those who do, how many will simply use the time to find a new role elsewhere? But Musk's haphazard firings are another example of the way he has run Twitter since his buyout was completed in late November, with proposed features and their costs apparently hashed out via tweets between Musk and the company's users in real-time.

As one example, Twitter has now confirmed that it will delay the controversial sale of verified checkmarks as part of Twitter Blue until after the midterm elections in the United States "after users and employees raised concerns that the plan could be misused to sow discord."