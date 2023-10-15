Elon Musk's X is under EU investigation over Israel disinformation concerns
The EU is worried about the potential for disinformation on the platform.
The EU says that it has contacted X, the social network previously known as Twitter, to get clarification on its plans to deal with illegal content and disinformation on its platform.
The investigation comes following the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month and the subsequent response from Israel which has seen people driven from their homes. Some have already raised concerns about X and the way it's being used to spread disinformation and hate. Now, the EU has reached out to X to find out what it is going to do about it.
With X being designated as a Very Large Online Platform under the Digital Services Act, the social network has to comply with EU requirements otherwise it could find itself in hot water.
'Dissemination of illegal content'
In a press release shared on the European Commission's website, it was confirmed that "European Commission services formally sent X a request for information under the Digital Services Act (DSA). This request follows indications received by the Commission services of the alleged spreading of illegal content and disinformation, in particular the spreading of terrorist and violent content and hate speech." The statement goes on to say that the request also relates to compliance with other provisions of the DSA.
It continues, saying that "following its designation as Very Large Online Platform, X is required to comply with the full set of provisions introduced by the DSA since late August 2023, including the assessment and mitigation of risks related to the dissemination of illegal content, disinformation, gender-based violence, and any negative effects on the exercise of fundamental rights, rights of the child, public security and mental well-being."
The statement continues, saying that "Commission services are investigating X's compliance with the DSA, including with regard to its policies and actions regarding notices on illegal content, complaint handling, risk assessment and measures to mitigate the risks identified"
As for what comes next, the statement says that X needs to provide the requested information by October 18 in terms of questions related to "the activation and functioning of X's crisis response protocol" and by October 31 for the rest.
