New X CEO's iPhone Home screen is missing an app and you won't believe which one

The story of Twitter, now known as X, continues to get all kinds of attention as new owner Elon Musk changes features, adds new ones, and generally fiddles with things. But to distance himself from day-to-day operations, or at least appear that way, he hired a new CEO earlier this year. Linda Yaccarino is now the one in charge, but does she actually use X?

That's a question we didn't think we'd be asking until she appeared in a recorded interview and started to wave her iPhone around. And then things got weird.

Weird because, on the face of it, Yaccarino doesn't appear to be a big X user. It isn't on her Home screen, at least. And there was a strange app in her Dock, too.

It's all about the Settings

Yaccarino was being interviewed at the Code Conference when we got a glimpse of the iPhone that she's been using and the lack of an X logo wasn't the only thing of note. The eagle-eyed out there will immediately spot that the Settings app gets pride of place in the Dock of all places.

Why? Maybe she spends a lot of time changing her Focus modes and wants to be able to tweak them at will. Maybe Yaccarino is so obsessed with her Action button that she just can't stop fiddling? In fairness, we can't see if she has an iPhone 15 Pro, but we bet she does.

X (Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino at the Code Conference is a truly wild interview. But even more wild is that she has Settings in the iPhone dock and no X app on the home screen 😲 https://t.co/AsRPJ71OVP pic.twitter.com/VmdwvqgelGSeptember 29, 2023 See more

Regardless, we're not sure Settings warrants a spot in the Dock either way and we can't help but think that she'd be better served by putting X there instead. At least that way she'd be able to keep an eye on what her boss is getting up to.

Now we think about it, maybe that's why she doesn't have the X app on her Home screen — she doesn't want to know.