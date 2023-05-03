Sharing Reddit posts on your iPhone just got a huge upgrade

Sharing Reddit links on your iPhone just got a whole lot better after the company announced that its 57 million daily visitors will now have improved sharing options to play with.

At the very top of the list of improvements is a new preview that will appear when Reddit links are shared in messaging apps like iMessage. Previously, sharing a link didn't generate any kind of meaningful preview but that's all changing.

That isn't all, either. Reddit says that it's created new sharing capabilities that will allow content to be easily shared as an Instagram Story without having to manually create a screenshot.

Link previews, finally

Reddit announced its changes via a blog post that rightfully focused on the new link previews that will give recipients of Reddit links a better idea of what they're about to see.

"An updated ‘shared link’ preview for text posts that Redditors have shared via messaging services," Reddit's blog post says. "The appearance of the shared post now includes a visual preview of the content, the subreddit name, and total upvotes and comments."

The ability to easily share posts to Instagram Stories is a big addition for people who have gotten into the habit of taking a screenshot and sharing it manually, while a third improvement seeks to improve the discovery of the new capabilities. Anyone taking a screenshot will receive an alert asking them if they'd like to share the Reddit link using the app's iPhone app's new Share Sheet.

"A new custom 'share sheet' featuring the Redditor's most used sharing channels which appears when the user clicks on the share icon under a post, making it easier to publish without having to leave Reddit," the blog post notes.

All of this is rolling out now, so make sure you're using the latest version of the Reddit app. The app will work on anything running iOS 14 or later, including the iPhone 14 Pro, the latest and best iPhone in Apple's lineup.