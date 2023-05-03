Sharing Reddit posts on your iPhone just got a huge upgrade
Link previews and more come to Reddit.
Sharing Reddit links on your iPhone just got a whole lot better after the company announced that its 57 million daily visitors will now have improved sharing options to play with.
At the very top of the list of improvements is a new preview that will appear when Reddit links are shared in messaging apps like iMessage. Previously, sharing a link didn't generate any kind of meaningful preview but that's all changing.
That isn't all, either. Reddit says that it's created new sharing capabilities that will allow content to be easily shared as an Instagram Story without having to manually create a screenshot.
Link previews, finally
Reddit announced its changes via a blog post (opens in new tab) that rightfully focused on the new link previews that will give recipients of Reddit links a better idea of what they're about to see.
"An updated ‘shared link’ preview for text posts that Redditors have shared via messaging services," Reddit's blog post says. "The appearance of the shared post now includes a visual preview of the content, the subreddit name, and total upvotes and comments."
The ability to easily share posts to Instagram Stories is a big addition for people who have gotten into the habit of taking a screenshot and sharing it manually, while a third improvement seeks to improve the discovery of the new capabilities. Anyone taking a screenshot will receive an alert asking them if they'd like to share the Reddit link using the app's iPhone app's new Share Sheet.
"A new custom ‘share sheet’ featuring the Redditor’s most used sharing channels which appears when the user clicks on the share icon under a post, making it easier to publish without having to leave Reddit," the blog post notes.
All of this is rolling out now, so make sure you're using the latest version of the Reddit app (opens in new tab). The app will work on anything running iOS 14 or later, including the iPhone 14 Pro, the latest and best iPhone in Apple's lineup.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
