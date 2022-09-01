The Twitpocalypse is nigh, Twitter is testing an edit button

Twitter is finally set to offer a feature many have wanted for years. A highly-requested Edit Tweet feature is soon being made available to premium Twitter Blue subscribers. According to a Twitter blog post, it's currently being tested internally by a "small group" of users.

When news of the Edit Tweet feature was first leaked this spring, many thought it was an April Fools Day joke. However, Twitter quickly confirmed that the feature is real, and now, it's about to get tested outside the company.

According to the most recent Twitter blog post, the Edit Tweet feature will allow users to edit tweets "a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication." Those edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label, so readers understand the message has been modified. Tapping on the label will take readers to the tweet's edit history, including the past versions.

Testing time line

Twitter hasn't said when the Edit Tweet feature will arrive for everyday users. Instead, it notes Twitter Blue subscribers (those who pay for extra perks) will gain early access very soon as part of their subscription.

As Twitter explains: "the test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets."

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit buttonthis is happening and you'll be okaySeptember 1, 2022 See more

First introduced in June 2021, Twitter Blue provides extra features to the social networking service, including bookmarks, reader mode, color themes and app icons, and more. Twitter Blue subscribers are also typically the first public users to test possible new features such as the Tweet Edit tool.

Hopefully, everyone will have access to the Tweet Edit feature before the end of 2022. In the meantime, you can sign up for Twitter Blue through an in-app purchase in the App Store.