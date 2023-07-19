Threads gets its first major update with a new follow tab, no not that one

Threads, Instagram's newest social media app, has just received its first major update with some much-requested features, although not the ones we're all waiting for.

In a Threads post, developer Cameron Roth revealed the new additions to the social media app, including a Follows tab on the activity feed. Don't get confused between a Follows tab and the much-requested followers-only view in the main tab. This Follows tab can be found in the Activity tab and shows the people that have followed you.

The update also adds translations which should be rolling out to all users throughout the next few days as well as other features like the ability to subscribe to unfollowed users, loading improvements, and the ability to open a user's Instagram followers list.

Threads only launched a couple of weeks ago and already has well over 100 million users worldwide. The app, which is Meta's take on a Twitter rival, has proven to be a huge success so far, with big companies and social media influencers taking to the platform.

Twitter hasn't been as big a fan, with Elon Musk adding new ad payments for influencers and tweeting angrily at Mark Zuckerberg since the Threads launch. The bad blood between the two doesn't stop there, with both agreeing to fight in an MMA cage at some point.

Threads is set to become the next generation of social media apps, taking advantage of the turmoil at Twitter and Reddit following major business decisions like closing third-party apps that have left users baffled and annoyed.

There is still a long way to go, however, with a lack of accessibility features and other big ommissions like a way to only see Threads from your followed accounts. Meta has said that more updates will be coming, but we'll have to wait a little longer.

If you haven't signed up to Threads yet, be sure to follow our how-to and give @imoregram a follow.