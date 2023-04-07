Twitter's free API is gone and apps are breaking as a result

After saying it would do it, then delaying it, Twitter seems to have finally called time on its free API and broken some apps in the process.

Twitter had originally said that it would kill off its free API in February but it later delayed the move without telling anyone when it planned to flick the switch.

It seems that the day has now come, with a number of developers reporting that the API is no longer working.

A bug or a feature?

The real question is whether this is a planned take-down of the API or if something is broken. Twitter has suffered plenty of outages and strange goings-on since Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout towards the end of 2022. And with Twitter's developer relations team decimated it's proving difficult for those who used the API to confirm what's happening.

reports that some developers have at least received an email saying that they have "been suspended from accessing the Twitter API."

After 8 years and 58440 bots... CBDQ has come to an end. Thank you to @GalaxyKate & to everyone who has made a bot. It's been a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/8C6gXzuRRXApril 6, 2023 See more

There are plenty of apps and services that appear to have been impacted as a result of the API situation. Engadget reports that embedded tweets are proving problematic for newsletter outfit Substack, while even companies willing to pay for API access are having issues.

Mashable notes that Echobox developers reached out to Twitter about paying for API access but have not received any response. "We still have had no response from Twitter's enterprise sales team and our access to the API was cut off without notice yesterday," Echobox said in a blog post.

This isn't the first time that the API situation has been problematic for Twitter and the companies that rely on it, of course. Twitter famously stopped third-party apps from hooking into its API and replacing its core functionality, killing Tweetbot, Aviary, and countless other apps and businesses in the process. Now, whether you're using a years-old iPhone SE or picked up the best iPhone Apple makes, you'll have to use the official app to get your Twitter fix.