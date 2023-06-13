Twitter's new boss wants it to become 'the world's most accurate real-time information source'

It's been quite the 12 months for Twitter and things are set to change yet more since the appointment of a new CEO.

Linda Yaccarino took over from previous CEO Elon Musk, and with the Tesla CEO still Twitter's owner, it remains to be seen how much of an impact she'll be allowed to have. But she's starting off strong, saying that she already has plans for "Twitter 2.0."

Those plans were outlined in a Twitter thread in which Yaccarino shared her vision for the future of Twitter.

Twitter 2.0

The BBC reports that the email thread was also emailed to the Twitter employees who remain.

Hello Twitter. People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you. 👇June 12, 2023 See more

In the thread the new CEO said that it's "also becoming clear that the global town square needs transformation" and it appears that Twitter will be the company to do it.

"Enter Twitter 2.0," Yaccarino says.

The thread continues, saying that "Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication," before adding that the claim is "not an empty promise."

But it remains to be seen how well that new mission will jive with the whims of Elon Musk — a man who has been known to throw his weight behind conspiracy theories here and there, especially on his social platform of choice — Twitter.

All eyes will now be on Twitter's erstwhile advertisers, a group of people who have been spooked ever since Twitter was sold to Musk in late 2022. Since then Musk has reinstated various Twitter accounts that had previously been banned for spreading misinformation — something Twitter 2.0 apparently won't stand for.

The only real question now is perhaps the obvious one — will Yaccarino be allowed to do her job, or will Musk take back control sooner rather than later?