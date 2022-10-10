WhatsApp is going to let you put 1024 friends into a group chat

WhatsApp is getting ready to support up to 1024 people in a single chat, according to a new report. The move will allow more people than ever into one space, although you'll need to have a lot of friends to make the most of it.

The change is currently being tested by people on both the WhatsApp iOS and Android beta programs but we can surely expect it to roll out to everyone eventually.

Never be lonely again

The explosion in the number of people allowed into a single group chat was first noted by the WhatsApp watchers at WABetaInfo, with the outfit noting that it was just a few months ago that WhatsApp was looking at 512 people as a new limit. Now, it's doubled it.

The report notes that not every account will have the new 1024 limit available to it, but it's something that should be available to more testers as WhatsApp works to make sure that there are no stability issues brought about by the bump.

There's currently no current timeframe for when WhatsApp might allow us all to add so many people to one group, but now's the time to start counting your friends just in case.

WhatsApp has long been one of the best iPhone apps for people who communicate with others on non-Apple platforms and improvements like this will go a long way to making sure that remains the case. If you're chatting with friends who use Android phones or Windows PCs, you're going to need to use something like WhatsApp — the lack of iMessage support on non-Apple hardware ensures that's the case. And Apple seems unlikely to change that any time soon.