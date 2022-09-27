You can send links to WhatsApp calls starting this week
Finally.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a change that will allow people to send links to calls for the first time.
The feature, similar to one already offered by the likes of FaceTime and Google Meet, means that people can simply click a link and then instantly be transported into a call without any additional work.
Tapped out
While WhatsApp users previously had to join calls manually, this new change means those additional taps are no longer required. Instead, anyone can be sent a WhatsApp URL that will allow them to instantly and seamlessly join a call that's already in progress.
"We're rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap," Zuckerberg said via Facebook. He went on to add that WhatsApp is also "testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people," as well.
WhatsApp has long been one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to text and video call people who don't have access to iMessage and FaceTime — especially those who are using Android or PC devices. This new change now makes it easier than ever for people to join a call, adding a feature that many have been crying out for in recent years.
While Zuckerberg didn't say exactly when everyone can expect to have access to the new linking feature, it does appear that it is rolling out to people over the coming days. If you aren't able to use it just yet, hang fire — it'll be available soon enough.
Being able to send links to FaceTime calls is a relatively new addition, too. It arrived with the iOS 15 release last year while competing apps have offered a similar feature for some time now.
