Your next Patreon sub might cost more — if you're paying with iPhone

Apple has told popular subscription platform Patreon that it must start using Apple’s own iOS in-app purchase system, a move that could see membership price increases of up to 30 percent.

For years, Apple has only allowed developers to offer in-app purchases, including digital goods and services, by using its own in-app payment system. It’s a hot topic and a controversial business model at the heart of the Epic Games Free Fortnite lawsuit and burgeoning EU legislation aimed at Apple.

Last year, Apple told Patreon that it had to start using Apple’s billing system for certain digital purchases, which it had done since 2024. Now, Apple says it is extending that requirement to Patreon subscriptions, which could be bad news for subscribers or creators.

Patreon falls to Apple’s App Store

Patreon CEO Jack Conte has revealed that, from November, Apple’s 30 percent fee will apply to all Patreon subscriptions bought on iPhone through its iOS app. Crucially, the change will only apply to new subscriptions, rather than existing ones.

In practice, it means that creators will need to increase their prices by 30 percent to compensate for the lost income, or simply accept a 30 percent reduction in income from new iPhone subscribers, with the latter seeming unlikely.

Currently, Patreon offers creators a way to increase prices for digital goods on iOS only to compensate for the fee, and will also offer the same tool for subscriptions. The company has promised to help creators through the transition for a year starting in November.

While the move might appear at first glance to be a money grab from Apple, the ramifications will probably be pretty small. Creators will likely take Patreon up on its mechanism to increase iOS pricing, but with cheaper alternatives available on other platforms, prospective subscribers will likely take their business to Patreon’s website to save money while still supporting creators.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors