A new report notes that some Mac shipping times on Apple's website are slipping ahead of a rumored November Apple Silicon event.

As spotted by Dutch outlet Macerkopf:

After a previously unpublished 16-inch MacBook Pro 2020 appeared recently , we took a look at the Apple Online Store to see the current delivery times of the devices. The delivery time for the 13 inch models is currently between November 12th and 20th and between November 20th and 27th. With the 16 inch MacBook Pro, Apple also speaks of a period between November 12 and 20... The tense delivery situation is an indication for us that there will be new Macs soon. There is currently speculation about November 17th as the date for the keynote . It remains to be seen which model will be the first Apple Silicon we will receive. It is questionable whether Apple will not only present new Macs with Apple Silicon this year, but also new models with Intel processors.

As the report notes, shipping times across Apple's Mac lineup vary somewhat. In the US, shipping for the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro ranges from 1-2 to 3-4 weeks. Some 21.5-inch iMacs are shipping in 4-5 weeks. By contrast, Apple's MacBook Air currently ships in just 3-5 business days.

One counterpoint is that new products like Apple's 27-inch iMac are also seeing fairly lengthy shipping times up to four weeks. However, there are rumors that Apple is expected to announce at least one Apple Silicon Mac at an event in November. Most recently, serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser said it would take place on November 17.