Yesterday saw the release of the first watchOS beta to ever grace the public beta program. The developer beta was the only way to test watchOS out before public releases prior to watchOS 7 – but it brings with it the same problems that developers have been dealing with for years. Mainly, there's no way to downgrade.

That, in turn, means you're very much out of luck if something goes wrong. I'd been expecting a change in the way watchOS betas are delivered after Apple announced a public beta was coming at its WWDC event in June. When public iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 betas arrived and watchOS 7 didn't, I again thought it might be because Apple wanted to make sure it had a downgrade path ready. But no. If your Apple Watch goes awry with watchOS 7 installed, you're going to have to get Apple to sort it out.

And Apple Stores can't do it, by the way. It's going to go to Apple Apple. Not Apple Store Apple.