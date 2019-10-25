What you need to know
- The Arlo app has been updated to version 2.1.0.
- The update adds Dark Mode support.
- Improved two-step veriication is also included.
Following the announcement that some Arlo cameras now support HomeKit, the Arlo app has also been updated. Along with the HomeKit improvements the update also brings Dark Mode support for the first time.
The inclusion of Dark Mode support means people can make using the app easier on the eyes during the night time, according to the release notes.
Those same release notes (via 9to5Mac) also mention unspecified improvements to how two-step verification is handled – something that's important for an app that gives people complete access to your home security camera system.
New Features:
- Dark Mode for iOS 13 has arrived! Enabled from iOS system settings, streaming a camera or checking a video recording is easier on your eyes with Dark Mode, especially at night. We've also freshened up some of the UI colors within the app.
- HomeKit support for Arlo Ultra cameras, as well as Pro2 and Pro cameras connected to a SmartHub (VMB5000).
- Two-step Verification: We've made it easier to add and manage trusted devices and methods. Change Email Address: Located within Profile > Login Settings, you can now update your Arlo account email address.
The Arlo app has also undergone some bug squashing with the company noting that there has been some server-side work to improve notifications etc.
Additionally, over the past few weeks, we've resolved some bugs at the server-level, including notifications without recordings and recordings outside of activity zones.
The new Arlo update is avialable for download now and the app is free for everyone. You'll need a compatible Arlo camera system in order to make use of it, though.
