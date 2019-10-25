Following the announcement that some Arlo cameras now support HomeKit, the Arlo app has also been updated. Along with the HomeKit improvements the update also brings Dark Mode support for the first time.

The inclusion of Dark Mode support means people can make using the app easier on the eyes during the night time, according to the release notes.

Those same release notes (via 9to5Mac) also mention unspecified improvements to how two-step verification is handled – something that's important for an app that gives people complete access to your home security camera system.