What you need to know
- Arlo has introduced the Essential Spotlight Camera.
- Affordable camera connects via Wi-Fi and does not require a base station.
- Camera is available for pre-orders today, with shipping beginning in July.
Arlo has expanded its smart security camera lineup with the introduction of the affordable, Essential Spotlight Camera today. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, which is available for pre-orders now, is designed for quick and easy set up over Wi-Fi, without a separate base station or hub required.
"The Essential Spotlight Camera is a simple, plug and play solution that delivers families peace of mind by keeping an eye on what's happening in and around home," said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. "Essential cameras are easy to use, affordable and packed with powerful security features including a bright spotlight, built in siren, and 2-way audio. Echoing the same premium design of our other camera solutions, the Essential Spotlight Camera fits in anywhere, and can be coupled with Arlo's Smart AI computer vision technology which filters unnecessary alerts and also works with other Arlo cameras, doorbells and Floodlight to create the perfect security solution."
Despite the lower price, the Essential Spotlight Camera retains Arlo staples including 1080p high definition video with a wide 130-degree field of view, two-way audio, integrated spotlight, night vision, and a siren. The spotlight gives owners access to color night vision, and can be set to turn on with motion events or manually via the Arlo app.
The completely wireless camera comes in two color options, the standard Arlo white, and a black variant. The camera works both indoors and out with year-round weather resistance and can be wall mounted with the included hardware. The camera is powered by a rechargeable battery that promises long life, similar to other Arlo options.
The Essential Spotlight Camera comes with a 3 month trial to Arlo's Smart subscription service, which provides a rolling 30-days of cloud storage, as well as A.I. image filtering for smart notifications. The camera can also integrate with services such as Amazon's Alexa, IFTTT, and the Google Assistant for automations and voice controls.
Even though a hub is not required, owners of select Arlo base stations can tie the latest camera into it for increased range and battery life. Supported base stations include the Arlo VMB4000, VMB4540, VMB4500, and the VMB5000.
The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is available for pre-orders today at Arlo.com with a suggested retail price of $129.99, and are slated to ship on July 13th. The camera will also be available at select retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart soon.
Wireless security
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera
Base station no longer required
The more affordable Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera connects directly to Wi-Fi networks without an additional base station. This completely wireless camera sports 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and cloud recording through the Arlo Smart service.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Facebook testing Face ID and Touch ID authentication for Messenger on iOS
Facebook is testing using Face ID and Touch ID as an additional layer of security for its iOS Messenger App.
Apple renames store in Scotland in solidarity with racial justice efforts
In another small step to answer calls for racial justice in Scotland, Apple has renamed its Apple Buchanan Street retail store to Apple Glasgow.
Police use Find My to track stolen iPhone to the apartment of thief's mom
When will people learn that if you're going to steal an iPhone there's a good chance that you're going to get caught? Apparently nobody told this thief who led police straight to his mother's home.
Unlock your doors through Google Home with the best smart locks around
Smart locks are great tools for keeping your home safe, and if you've got a Google Home or use Google Assistant, they can be controlled using just your voice!