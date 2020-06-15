Arlo has expanded its smart security camera lineup with the introduction of the affordable, Essential Spotlight Camera today. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, which is available for pre-orders now, is designed for quick and easy set up over Wi-Fi, without a separate base station or hub required.

"The Essential Spotlight Camera is a simple, plug and play solution that delivers families peace of mind by keeping an eye on what's happening in and around home," said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. "Essential cameras are easy to use, affordable and packed with powerful security features including a bright spotlight, built in siren, and 2-way audio. Echoing the same premium design of our other camera solutions, the Essential Spotlight Camera fits in anywhere, and can be coupled with Arlo's Smart AI computer vision technology which filters unnecessary alerts and also works with other Arlo cameras, doorbells and Floodlight to create the perfect security solution."

Despite the lower price, the Essential Spotlight Camera retains Arlo staples including 1080p high definition video with a wide 130-degree field of view, two-way audio, integrated spotlight, night vision, and a siren. The spotlight gives owners access to color night vision, and can be set to turn on with motion events or manually via the Arlo app.

The completely wireless camera comes in two color options, the standard Arlo white, and a black variant. The camera works both indoors and out with year-round weather resistance and can be wall mounted with the included hardware. The camera is powered by a rechargeable battery that promises long life, similar to other Arlo options.