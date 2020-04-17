Arlo has announced a partnership with Second Harvest Food Banks that will provide meals for families in need when select smart home cameras are purchased. The campaign, which will run over the next 90 days, will donate 25 meals for every purchase of Arlo Pro 3 cameras, the Arlo Video Doorbell, and the Ultra 4K line.

"Our first area of focus with regards to COVID-19 has been to help protect first responders by donating urgently-needed N95 masks to local hospitals," said Matt McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "But it quickly became clear to us that the unfolding tragedy also has a severe second-order impact on the ability for people to satisfy their most basic needs including food. The campaign benefitting Second Harvest Food Banks, together with the Arlo community, will support the critical safety net of meals for those who can't get food for their families."

The partnership was established due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken its toll on many families across the country. Arlo hopes to provide thousands of meals over the course of the program, with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County each receiving the donations.

"Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is so grateful to Arlo Technologies for their support of our mission to end hunger, especially now as we work to meet the increased needs of our community due to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19," said Barbara Wartman, Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley has been serving the community since 1974, and distributes food to more than a quarter of a million people every month. Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County has provided the equivalent of 379 million meals to community programs since being established in 1983. For more information about the partnership, you can visit arlo.com, and for more on Second Harvest, you can visit www.shfb.org or www.feedoc.org.