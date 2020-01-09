The Array by Hampton Indoor Camera offers 1080p HD video, along with a 130-degree viewing angle. The camera supports 2-way audio for speaking with those in its view, and it connects to your existing Wi-Fi network without an additional hub. The indoor camera works with both cloud and indoor storage options, which works over USB if users prefer a wired approach.

Following up the introduction of the company's smart video doorbell and garage door opener, Array by Hampton has revealed three new security cameras to protect the home. Two of the three cameras offer a built-in rechargeable battery, creating an easy way for owners to get up and running without stringing along messy wires.

The Array Outdoor Camera comes mostly the same specs as its indoor sibling, with a slightly different 110-degree field of view. The Outdoor Camera has a IP65 weather resistance rating, and it provides instant notifications when motion is sensed through the Array app. Both the indoor and outdoor variants use color night vision and can last up to 4 months on a single charge. For additional power, a solar panel will also be available.

Array's more traditional indoor camera ditches the battery in favor of an always ready to go, USB power source. All three of the company's latest cameras work with all of the smart home assistants, including Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, and Siri through Shortcut and widget functionality.

Pricing for the cameras has not yet been revealed, but all three should be available starting in April of this year.