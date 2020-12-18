What you need to know
- Some great apps from some amazing developers are available at big discounts right now.
- Apps include DEVONthink, Scrivener, BBEdit, and more.
There are some amazing apps from amazing developers out there and some of them have joined together to offer huge discounts on a collection of apps. Some discounts are 25%, others are $25. But they're all great apps.
Dubbed the Artisinal Software WinterFest, the collection includes apps from twelve companies.
The full list of apps includes:
- DEVONthink: Your AI-driven document and information manager for Mac
- DEVONagent Pro: Your personal research assistant
- Aeon Timeline: The timeline tool for creative thinking
- BBEdit: Power tool for text
- Bookends: The reference manager you've been looking for
- HoudahGeo: Photo geocoding and geotagging for Mac
- ImageFramer Pro: Your art, showcased
- Mellel: A real word processor
- Nisus Writer Pro: Powerful word processing for your Mac
- Panorama X: Collect, organize and understand your data
- PDFpen: Powerful PDF editing
- Scrivener: Your complete writing studio
- Tembo: Friendly file search assistant
- TextExpander: Type more with less effort
- Tinderbox: Visualize and organize your notes, plans, and ideas
- The Tinderbox Way: Definitive ebook on artisanal software
- Trickster: Your recently used files, at your fingertips
- Yojimbo: Your effortless, reliable information organizer for Mac
Here's what Eric Böhnisch-Volkmann from DEVONtechnologies has to say about the collection of apps.
We just love the idea of artisanal software. Applications created by real people who care about their customers and want to give them great tools. Tools that enable them to write, design, and create without running into the limits of the software they use. Tools that are designed to work together. From DEVONthink and DEVONagent to Tinderbox and Bookends, the products in this WinterFest are what our customers use to research, search and find, collect, and connect. Scrivener or Nisus Writer Pro then take over when the writing begins, each of them with its very own focus. That's what artisanal software is for us: software with character that's not necessarily for everyone, made for those who expect more.
You can learn more about the apps on offer and their respective discounts on the WinterFest website. With so many great apps on offer, it's difficult to know where to start!
