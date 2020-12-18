There are some amazing apps from amazing developers out there and some of them have joined together to offer huge discounts on a collection of apps. Some discounts are 25%, others are $25. But they're all great apps.

Dubbed the Artisinal Software WinterFest, the collection includes apps from twelve companies.

The full list of apps includes:

DEVONthink : Your AI-driven document and information manager for Mac

: Your AI-driven document and information manager for Mac DEVONagent Pro : Your personal research assistant

: Your personal research assistant Aeon Timeline : The timeline tool for creative thinking

: The timeline tool for creative thinking BBEdit : Power tool for text

: Power tool for text Bookends : The reference manager you've been looking for

: The reference manager you've been looking for HoudahGeo : Photo geocoding and geotagging for Mac

: Photo geocoding and geotagging for Mac ImageFramer Pro : Your art, showcased

: Your art, showcased Mellel : A real word processor

: A real word processor Nisus Writer Pro : Powerful word processing for your Mac

: Powerful word processing for your Mac Panorama X : Collect, organize and understand your data

: Collect, organize and understand your data PDFpen : Powerful PDF editing

: Powerful PDF editing Scrivener : Your complete writing studio

: Your complete writing studio Tembo : Friendly file search assistant

: Friendly file search assistant TextExpander : Type more with less effort

: Type more with less effort Tinderbox : Visualize and organize your notes, plans, and ideas

: Visualize and organize your notes, plans, and ideas The Tinderbox Way : Definitive ebook on artisanal software

: Definitive ebook on artisanal software Trickster : Your recently used files, at your fingertips

: Your recently used files, at your fingertips Yojimbo: Your effortless, reliable information organizer for Mac

Here's what Eric Böhnisch-Volkmann from DEVONtechnologies has to say about the collection of apps.

We just love the idea of artisanal software. Applications created by real people who care about their customers and want to give them great tools. Tools that enable them to write, design, and create without running into the limits of the software they use. Tools that are designed to work together. From DEVONthink and DEVONagent to Tinderbox and Bookends, the products in this WinterFest are what our customers use to research, search and find, collect, and connect. Scrivener or Nisus Writer Pro then take over when the writing begins, each of them with its very own focus. That's what artisanal software is for us: software with character that's not necessarily for everyone, made for those who expect more.

You can learn more about the apps on offer and their respective discounts on the WinterFest website. With so many great apps on offer, it's difficult to know where to start!