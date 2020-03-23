The novel coronavirus has affected most of the world, and where this goes is unknown. One of the continuing problems in many locations around the United States is the lack of testing kits for the virus. To assist, Apple has placed its voice assistant, Siri, on the front lines of preventive care by offering a question and answer session for anyone who might be concerned they have the virus. The easy-to-follow solution for Apple device users could go a long way at calming a concerned nation.

When asking Siri, "do I have the coronavirus," you'll be asked to answer a few simple questions to help determine whether you should seek medical help. The Siri coronavirus Q&A offers useful information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Public Health Service. One of the questions, for example, is whether you have a fever, a dry cough, or trouble breathing.

Once you answer the questions, Siri will offer a quick assessment on whether you should be concerned. There's also a link to the CDC coronavirus information webpage.

I'm not advocating you rely on Siri for your healthcare needs, and I'm sure that's not Apple's intention either. However, there's a lot of misinformation out there about the coronavirus. Anything that can better educate the public and perhaps also cut down on the number of unnecessary trips to a doctor's office or emergency room is a win-win, no?

For more information on the ongoing pandemic, we encourage you to visit the CDC webpage. You should also check with the authorities on the restrictions currently being imposed in your local area as a way to combat the virus.