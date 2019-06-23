What you need to know AT&T stores across the U.S. will become Fortresses in Herry Potter Wizards Unite.

These will be new Points of Interest, adding to the existing network.

AT&T own Time Warner, who owns Warner Bros, helped make Harry Potter Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is great and you should play it

Wizards Unite has only been live for a short time now but it is already showing itself to be an excellent augmented reality game. As the game was made by Niantic — the creators of Pokémon GO — Portkey games, and Warner Brothers Games San Fransisco, it stands to reason that AT&T — the company that owns Warner Bros. — would want to get a piece of the pie.

AT&T is currently having its annual AT&T Shape conference, where the company talks about its ideas for the future and technology. At a briefing at the conference, the team from Niantic and WB games San Fransisco announced that AT&T stores across the country will become Fortresses in the Wizards Unite Game. Fortresses are a special type of Point of Interest in Wizards Unite that allow you to fight Wizards Challenges and give you great rewards and XP boosts. By making all the AT&T stores in the U.S. into Fortresses, Niantic is increasing the number of Points of Interest considerably, something is sorely needed, especially in more rural areas.

.@NianticLabs just announced that @ATT stores will become fortresses for @HPWizardsUnite which I figured it would probably do when I remembered ATT owns Warner Brothers through buying Time Warner. @attshape #ATTShape pic.twitter.com/q2kQirNYPe — Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) June 23, 2019