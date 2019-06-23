What you need to know
- AT&T stores across the U.S. will become Fortresses in Herry Potter Wizards Unite.
- These will be new Points of Interest, adding to the existing network.
- AT&T own Time Warner, who owns Warner Bros, helped make Harry Potter Wizards Unite
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is great and you should play it
Wizards Unite has only been live for a short time now but it is already showing itself to be an excellent augmented reality game. As the game was made by Niantic — the creators of Pokémon GO — Portkey games, and Warner Brothers Games San Fransisco, it stands to reason that AT&T — the company that owns Warner Bros. — would want to get a piece of the pie.
AT&T is currently having its annual AT&T Shape conference, where the company talks about its ideas for the future and technology. At a briefing at the conference, the team from Niantic and WB games San Fransisco announced that AT&T stores across the country will become Fortresses in the Wizards Unite Game.
Fortresses are a special type of Point of Interest in Wizards Unite that allow you to fight Wizards Challenges and give you great rewards and XP boosts. By making all the AT&T stores in the U.S. into Fortresses, Niantic is increasing the number of Points of Interest considerably, something is sorely needed, especially in more rural areas.
.@ATT has a special @HPWizardsUnite fortress on site. pic.twitter.com/GDioS6wJSk— Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) June 22, 2019
.@NianticLabs just announced that @ATT stores will become fortresses for @HPWizardsUnite which I figured it would probably do when I remembered ATT owns Warner Brothers through buying Time Warner. @attshape #ATTShape pic.twitter.com/q2kQirNYPe— Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) June 23, 2019
While this is interesting news it shouldn't really come as a surprise. Niantic has a history of partnering with companies that have a large store base. In Pokémon GO, every Starbucks in the U.S. is a Pokéstop, so it stands to reason they would be willing to partner with another company to increase its playable areas in the game.
Probably the biggest reason though is AT&T own Warner Bros. and by extension WB Games San Fransisco. It makes perfect sense for the company to promote a game it profits from at stores it already owns. It really is a win-win for AT&T. We haven't been able to confirm if this has rolled out yet but it should be happening soon.
