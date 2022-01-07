The CES 2022 bandwagon has almost come to a stop but the announcements continue, this time with the news that the Aura Air smart air purifier has gained support for Apple's HomeKit. The move means that the high-end air purifier is now easier to control than ever before. Owners will be able to use the Home app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch to control their unit.

The Aura Air was announced last February and costs $399, making it a costly option. It's also a powerful one, with the wall-mounted unit capable of cleaning large indoor areas of up to 600 square feet in size.

From our report last year:

The Aura Air sports a unique wall-mount design that cleans larger indoor areas up to 600 square feet in size. The Aura Air uses a patented multi-stage Ray Filter that consists of a HEPA filter for capturing smaller particulates, Copper Fabric that filters viruses and bacteria, and a Carbon Layer that absorbs VOCs and odors. Combined with a UVC light and a Sterionizer layer that generates positive and negative ions, the purifier is "99.97% effective in disinfecting viruses, bacteria, mold and other impurities", according to Aura Air.

The addition of HomeKit support is very much a welcome one, adding to existing Google Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT capabilities that were there at launch.

The new support for HomeKit was first spotted by Cult of Mac although no press release has yet been issued by Aura so far.