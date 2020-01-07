AURA first announced the AURA Strap last year but things have been quiet ever since. Now it's back at CES 2020, and it's going to ship in April. The strap replaces your Apple Watch band with new sensors that are capable of measuring anything from hydration to heart health.

Apple gave Apple Watch enough sensors to keep tabs on what your heart is up to, but AURA Strap claims to take that a step further, monitoring things Apple Watch just can't. Combined, the two have the potential to be quite the team.