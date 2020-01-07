What you need to know
- AURA Strap was first announced at CES 2019.
- Now it's back at CES 2020 and launching soon.
- It replaces your Apple Watch band with sensors.
AURA first announced the AURA Strap last year but things have been quiet ever since. Now it's back at CES 2020, and it's going to ship in April. The strap replaces your Apple Watch band with new sensors that are capable of measuring anything from hydration to heart health.
Apple gave Apple Watch enough sensors to keep tabs on what your heart is up to, but AURA Strap claims to take that a step further, monitoring things Apple Watch just can't. Combined, the two have the potential to be quite the team.
The new strap and companion app (for Apple Watch and iPhone) help users to measure their body composition (fat/muscle percentage) and hydration levels, track fitness/diet progress and get personalized insights to improve their lifestyle and change health perception. Bioimpedance is the core technology enlarging Apple Watch's health monitoring abilities. Analyzing the upper body, we can track lung performance and changes in breathing, compare them with pulse data and then assess risks of heart failure and notify the user, his/her doctor, or insurer about it if the user authorizes data transfer. AURA Strap will transform your Apple Watch into an ultimate health tracker, not just a beautiful accessory.
AURA says that the app syncs to your Apple Watch via ultrasound and that you can expect up to six months of battery life at a time. The band is also just as water resistant as Apple Watch itself, so there should be no concerns about wearing it in the shower or pool.
AURA Strap will be available in four different colors, but the Coal color is the only one available initially. Buyers can pre-order it now for $99, with orders expected to begin shipping in April.
Deutsche Bank: Apple will not repeat 86% growth surge in 2020
Deutsche analysts believe that Apple is unlikely to repeat its 2019 performance in which its stock grew by 86% across the year.
A Pokémon Direct is coming on January 9!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
New iPhone 9 renders show a cross between iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro
Apple is expected to release an iPhone SE refresh this year, possibly called iPhone 9. And this might be it.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.