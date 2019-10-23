A report via TechRadar has revealed that the Arlo Audio Doorbell is not compatible with iOS 13. According to the report:

Customers have flocked to the Arlo Community forums, with one user reporting that the problem started when they updated their iPhone to iOS 13, Apple's latest operating system.

Smart home security brand Arlo has responded to claims that its Audio Doorbell isn't playing nicely with Apple, with iPhone users complaining that the doorbell no longer calls their smartphones when somebody is at their door.

Users in Arlo's forums claim to have tried resetting the Arlo base station with no success. Arlo has told TechRadar that it is aware of the problem and is currently working on a fix, in a statement to the outlet they said:

"We know how frustrating this is, and our developers are working to get expedited approval from Apple so that we may deploy an update to the Arlo App as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this issue."

"Our team is aware of the issue where pressing the Arlo Audio Doorbell does not ring iOS devices that are using iOS 13. With the new iOS 13 update, Apple changed the way SIP calls are handled and, as a result, Arlo Audio Doorbell calls no longer connect to iOS devices when the Arlo app is running in the background."

SIP is the tech behind Wi-Fi calling, which allows users to make and receive voice/video calls over the internet without cellular service.

The report does seem to suggest that some Android users have also reported experiencing issues, however as Arlo has directly responded to the problem and believes iOS 13 to be the cause, it doesn't seem that these are related. Arlo's reference to "expedited approval" is the closest we have to a timeline on a fix for the issue. If you are an Arlo Audio Doorbell user, you might want to hold off on upgrading to iOS 13 if you're yet to do so.

The news comes in wake of Arlo announcing that its Ultra security camera is now compatible with HomeKit.