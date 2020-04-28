One of Australia's largest banks, Westpac, has finally got Apple Pay support ahead of schedule after it previously announced support would arrive in June.

The bank made the announcement on Twitter overnight stating:

We now have Apple Pay. Make easy and secure payments with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac using your eligible Westpac debit or credit card. Add your card and start enjoying Apple Pay today.

According to Westpac's website, the service will work with an eligible Westpac Mastercard debit or credit card, as well as the bank's personal Handycard. 22 of Westpac's cards are currently eligible, you can see the full list here. Business Cards cannot be added to Apple Pay at this time.

ZDNet notes David Lindberg, Westpac Group Chief executive of consumer banking who stated:

"We are pleased to announce that Westpac customers can now use Apple Pay to make fast and secure payments. This comes at an important time for our customers, who are looking for an alternative to cash... "We have seen a significant increase in customers using digital banking in recent weeks as more Australians stay at home. With the introduction of Apple Pay, it will now be even easier for customers to pay for goods and services in stores, via apps or online without the need for a card or wallet."

As mentioned, Westpac announced in December that customers of the bank would get Apple Pay in June 2020, so this announcement comes ahead of schedule.