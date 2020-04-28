What you need to know
- Australian bank Westpac now has Apple Pay Support.
- The release to regular customers was previously pegged for June.
- The bank says it has seen a significant increase in customers using digital banking in recent weeks.
One of Australia's largest banks, Westpac, has finally got Apple Pay support ahead of schedule after it previously announced support would arrive in June.
The bank made the announcement on Twitter overnight stating:
We now have Apple Pay. Make easy and secure payments with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac using your eligible Westpac debit or credit card. Add your card and start enjoying Apple Pay today.
We now have Apple Pay. Make easy and secure payments with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac using your eligible Westpac debit or credit card. Add your card and start enjoying Apple Pay today. https://t.co/d0CHodxmtk pic.twitter.com/oEhciItvPj— Westpac Bank (@Westpac) April 27, 2020
According to Westpac's website, the service will work with an eligible Westpac Mastercard debit or credit card, as well as the bank's personal Handycard. 22 of Westpac's cards are currently eligible, you can see the full list here. Business Cards cannot be added to Apple Pay at this time.
ZDNet notes David Lindberg, Westpac Group Chief executive of consumer banking who stated:
"We are pleased to announce that Westpac customers can now use Apple Pay to make fast and secure payments. This comes at an important time for our customers, who are looking for an alternative to cash... "We have seen a significant increase in customers using digital banking in recent weeks as more Australians stay at home. With the introduction of Apple Pay, it will now be even easier for customers to pay for goods and services in stores, via apps or online without the need for a card or wallet."
As mentioned, Westpac announced in December that customers of the bank would get Apple Pay in June 2020, so this announcement comes ahead of schedule.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple retail head expects "many more" stores to reopen in May
Apple's head of retail says she expects many more stores to begin reopening next month.
Someone found out the hard way why you don't wear AirPods in the bathroom
AirPods Pro are pretty good at staying in the ears of most people, but not everyone. And this person falls into the latter category and had an earbud fall at the worst possible time.
iFixit deems Apple's iPhone SE "pretty repair-friendly" following teardown
The refreshed iPhone SE has undergone the iFixit treatment and while not an easy fix, it's at least not a nightmare.
Protect your case on a budget with these thrifty cases
So, you have an iPhone XR and you're on a budget? A case is just what you need. Here are some of the best iPhone XR cases you can get for your iPhone XR today.