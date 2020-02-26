Australian company DPN Casa Capace has debuted two new homes powered by HomeKit as part of its disability accommodation initiative.

9to5Mac's Benjamin Mayo was lucky enough to get a chance to visit one of the new homes.

According to DPN's website:

We're bringing a new concept in home design, enabling quality living for Australians with disabilities. A Casa Capace home is beautifully designed with practical features to help people with specialist accommodation needs to live the life they want. Casa Capace has been developed specifically to cater for Australians requiring Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA). Our experience and expertise enables a more attractive home, with greater flexibility and value for participants of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). It's our mission to challenge the unmet demand for SDA housing to positively influence the lives of thousands of NDIS participants, their families, friends and those who care for them.

Not only are these homes absolutely stunning, but they're also powered by Apple's HomeKit to bring a tremendous level of accessibility. Residents can use Siri to control nearly every facet of the house such as lighting, air-conditioning, blinds and curtains, TV and sound. It can even be used to open and close doors!

You can check out the 60-second video below, as Mayo uses Siri to change the height of the worktop counter in the kitchen, adjust the blinds and open doors.