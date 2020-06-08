Watchsmith made a huge splash not too long ago when it brought custom and dynamic complications to Apple Watch. But there's an app beneath those complications that I think a lot of people forget about. Now that app is even better thanks to the arrival of interactive maps.

Those kinds of maps were previously only available to Apple's first-party apps, but Watchsmith developer David Smith didn't mind – he just built his own.

Since the first Apple Watch a built-in Maps app has been included with watchOS. This provides turn-by-turn directions and point-of-interest search. This functionality, however, isn't available for 3rd-party apps. For us all we have had a basic map component that provides for static display of a map with optional pin annotations.

He set about fixing Apple's failure by adding support for his own maps using SwiftUI. Amazingly, those maps run so well that they work on the older Apple Watch Series 3. And they're lightning fast on newer watches.