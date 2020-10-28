There are more than a few game controllers designed for iPhone but there are very few that are up to the job. The new Backbone One will be hoping to join that short list and it might stand a chance based on what we're seeing so far.

Designed to hold an iPhone and connect via Lightning, the new controller has a layout that many will be familiar with. Two clickable sticks are joined by a d-pad and the usual array of face buttons. There's even a dedicated button for recording gameplay, too.

Press the Capture Button to instantly record gameplay and share directly to social platforms like Instagram Stories and iMessage.

Unlike the iPhone it's connected to, the Backbone One controller has a 3.5mm headphone jack built in.