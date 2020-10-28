What you need to know
- The Backbone One is a new gaming controller designed for iPhone.
- It connects to the iPhone via a Lightning connector.
- There are two analog sticks, a d-pad, and more.
There are more than a few game controllers designed for iPhone but there are very few that are up to the job. The new Backbone One will be hoping to join that short list and it might stand a chance based on what we're seeing so far.
Designed to hold an iPhone and connect via Lightning, the new controller has a layout that many will be familiar with. Two clickable sticks are joined by a d-pad and the usual array of face buttons. There's even a dedicated button for recording gameplay, too.
Press the Capture Button to instantly record gameplay and share directly to social platforms like Instagram Stories and iMessage.
Unlike the iPhone it's connected to, the Backbone One controller has a 3.5mm headphone jack built in.
Have friends using the same controller? Backbone's social features mean you can invite each other to chats and whatnot. All via the Backbone app.
This all sounds pretty promising and the Backbone One can be bought for $99 via the Backbone app on iPhone. The folk at The Verge tested one and had some very complimentary things to say about it.
On its face, the Backbone One is just a controller — and a very good one, at that. But with software enhancements that take advantage of iOS in some clever ways, Backbone makes the iPhone feel like a bona fide gaming platform that I want to remain a part of. When the hardware and software are all working together, with the ability to easily join up with friends and record clips, the One feels like a gaming experience that somehow beats Apple to the punch of fleshing out its own gaming ambitions. It is no longer just like a phone strapped into a few pieces of plastic but the start of something very special.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
There was another surprise Nintendo Direct Mini today
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Apple updates Clips with new interface and HDR recording for iPhone 12
Apple has updated Clips for iOS with a new interface, horizontal and vertical video and support for HDR on iPhone 12.
Apple is no longer signing iOS 14.0.1 leaving iOS 14.1 as the only option
Apple's iOS 14.0.1 is no longer being signed by Apple's servers, preventing anyone from installing it.
Make your racing games feel more real with these steering wheel controllers
If you love playing Mario Kart and other racing games on your Nintendo Switch, you should consider picking up a steering wheel controller. We've rounded up some options to give you a competitive edge or to just share some immersive fun with friends and family.