I don't need to explain how important backing up your data is because we've already done it and you're smart people. SuperDuper! is one of my favorite tools for backing up and cloning my Macs and now it's been fully updated to support macmOS Catalina, too.

SuperDuper! is an app that has seemingly been around forever and allows people to clone their Mac's disk. That has a few advantages, not least the fact that the cloned disk can be made bootable. So, let's say you have an issue and need to get back up and running quickly. No problem, just boot from your cloned disk and you're back to work. It's magic, except better.

While I wouldn't say that SuperDuper! is a replacement for Time Machine – they do two different things – it really is a great addition to your backup strategy. And now you can make full use of it thanks to this update.

But that update didn't come easy. As developer Dave Nanian explains, getting SuperDuper! to play nicely with macOS Catalina's new storage methods wasn't a piece of cake by any stretch of the imagination.