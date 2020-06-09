Yes, it's possible to spend more than $50,000 on a new Mac Pro. But those of us looking to save a few dollars can do exactly that – a refurbished Mac Pro will set you back just $44,000.

Actually, I'm doing the Mac Pro a disservice there. It's just $43,859.

As Cult of Mac notes, that works out at around $8,000 in savings over what this monster would normally cost if being bought new. Why's it so costly? Just look at the specs.

2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz

1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory

Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each

2TB SSD1 storage

Stainless steel frame with feet

Apple Afterburner

Note that it comes with feet. You're going to need to pick up some wheels f you want to easily move your refurbished Mac Pro around.

Snark aside, that's probaly not a bad deal if you're someone who needs all of that oomph and doesn't fancy spending upwards of $50,000 on a Mac Pro. And there are some cheaper models available, too.

Still, as someone who's balking at the idea of spending about 5% of that on a MacBook Pro, it's making my skin itch.