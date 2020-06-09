Mac Pro LED LightingSource: iMore

  • There's a $44,000 Mac Pro in Apple's refurbished store.
  • It has pretty much every option ticked and maxed out.
  • But there are some cheaper options if $44,000 is a bit much.

Yes, it's possible to spend more than $50,000 on a new Mac Pro. But those of us looking to save a few dollars can do exactly that – a refurbished Mac Pro will set you back just $44,000.

Actually, I'm doing the Mac Pro a disservice there. It's just $43,859.

As Cult of Mac notes, that works out at around $8,000 in savings over what this monster would normally cost if being bought new. Why's it so costly? Just look at the specs.

  • 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
  • 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory
  • Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each
  • 2TB SSD1 storage
  • Stainless steel frame with feet
  • Apple Afterburner

Note that it comes with feet. You're going to need to pick up some wheels f you want to easily move your refurbished Mac Pro around.

Snark aside, that's probaly not a bad deal if you're someone who needs all of that oomph and doesn't fancy spending upwards of $50,000 on a Mac Pro. And there are some cheaper models available, too.

Still, as someone who's balking at the idea of spending about 5% of that on a MacBook Pro, it's making my skin itch.

