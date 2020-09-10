There are dozens if not hundreds of Nintendo Switch cases on the market today. Some offer more conveniences than others or appeal to different types of Switch owners. I had the opportunity to test the BAGSMART Nintendo Switch Case and I must say that due to its low price, protective hard shell, and other conveniences, this is one of the best travel cases for the Nintendo Switch.

Protective and cheap BAGSMART Nintendo Switch Case Bottom line: In addition to being super inexpensive, this case provides a protective hardshell, 10 cartridge slots, and a decent-sized storage compartment. It's a great choice for any Switch owner. Pros Inexpensive

10 cartridge slots

Good storage space

Doubles as kickstand

Protective hard shell Cons Cannot fit charging cable in storage space

Console has snug fit $10 at Amazon

BAGSMART Nintendo Switch Case What I like

I was able to bring it around with me more easily whenever I left the house thanks to the convenient handle. This product has everything I look for in a Nintendo Switch carrying case. It's made of a hard shell with the interior fabric feeling soft and smooth so as to prevent the console from getting scratched. There are slots for up to 10 cartridges so you can take all of the Best Nintendo Switch games with you wherever you go. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo I love that it has a convenient carrying handle. I was able to bring it around with me more easily whenever I left the house. The storage space isn't the biggest I've seen, but it can definitely hold a few small accessories including extra Joy-Cons and cables. Finally, the interior flap doubles as a kickstand so you can prop your Nintendo Switch up and play more easily in tabletop mode. And then there's the icing on the cake. It has all of these convenient features while being much cheaper than many other cases out there. BAGSMART Nintendo Switch Case What I don't like

I was disappointed to discover that the official Nintendo Switch charging adapter doesn't fit into the BAGSMART's storage compartment. It's just barely too big and while I could force it in there, it might result in my Switch screen getting damaged. Additionally, when a Nintendo Switch is put in place, it fits rather snugly at the bottom of the case. This prevents it from sliding around during transit, but it also makes it so you have to put a little more force on the Joy-Con joysticks in order to pull the console out. BAGSMART Nintendo Switch Case Competition

The Fintie Carry Case also has slots for up to 10 cartridges and features a zippered storage compartment. The biggest difference is that there are 19 different designs to choose from, so you can find the look you like best. If you own several physical copies of Nintendo Switch games, then you might be interested in a case with even more cartridge slots. The Mumba Carrying Case can hold up to 20 games, features a hard protective shell, and also offers a storage compartment that closes with a zipper. Prefer something sleek that doesn't take up a lot of room? Check out the Tomtoc Carry Case. It can hold up to 10 cartridges in that protective exterior, but it's also one of the slimmest Switch cases you'll ever see. Choose from 11 different colors. BAGSMART Nintendo Switch Case Should you buy it?

The BAGSMART Nintendo Switch Case is one of the best options out there. The hard shell is protective, the design looks nice and there's a decent amount of storage space for when you're traveling around. On top of all of that, it's really inexpensive compared to other cases out there. 4.5 out of 5 The storage compartment isn't big enough to safely hold the official adapter, and the Nintendo Switch fits a little more smugly than I'd like. However, these things definitely aren't deal breakers. If you're looking for a quality Nintendo Switch case to purchase on a budget, this is the one to get.