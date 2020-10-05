It's very easy to find yourself collecting Apple Watch bands because Apple makes some pretty great colors and combinations. But with so many available and some questionable naming decisions, it's sometimes difficult to remember which bands you own. That's why you need an app.

Bandbreite is that app and it's available right now from the App Store. You can tell the app which bands you have and which bands you want to get your hands on in the future. You'll see images of every band and information on when they were released and whatnot. It's all pretty special!