What you need to know
- Apple Watch bands are pretty addictive and we all buy too many of them.
- Bandbreite is an app that was built to make it easy to keep track of them all.
- You can mark bands as owned and add them to a wishlist, too.
It's very easy to find yourself collecting Apple Watch bands because Apple makes some pretty great colors and combinations. But with so many available and some questionable naming decisions, it's sometimes difficult to remember which bands you own. That's why you need an app.
Bandbreite is that app and it's available right now from the App Store. You can tell the app which bands you have and which bands you want to get your hands on in the future. You'll see images of every band and information on when they were released and whatnot. It's all pretty special!
Bandbreite provides detailed information about every official watch band ever released, including characteristics such as color, release date, model number, and price. Options to create a wishlist and to track your collection —with unique stats and insights included— make this beautifully designed app the perfect companion for every watch band collector, beginner to pro.
The fact that Bandbreite is free is just the icing on the cake. You can download it right now from the App Store. Go grab it!
