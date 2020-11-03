Today is a good day for anyone who banks with Bank of Ireland after it enabled Apple Pay on its debit cards for the first time. Now users can add their cards to the Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch and make contactless payments using their devices.

People are choosing to use contactless payments wherever possible right now in an attempt to help halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an Independent report, use of Apple Pay has been so strong in Ireland of late that Curve – a card that aggregates other banks' cards into one physical one – has seen a 78% increase in sign-ups. Curve already supports Apple Pay and can be used to get the feature when a user's own bank doesn't support it.

Those with Bank of Ireland debit cards can now make contactless payments using their iPhone and Apple Watch, but they can also now use the same feature to pay websites and services without needing to use their card, too. That adds a layer of security that entering your card details into a website simply can't match.