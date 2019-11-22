Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and other members of his team recently made a trip to Asia in order to speak with firms that are currently part of Apple's iPhone supply chain. Based on those conversations Barclays has released a new research note which MacRumors was able to get its hands on.

In that note Barclays analysts say that they expect next year's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max to pack 6GB of RAM, an increase on the 4GB this year's flagship models posess. The mid-range iPhone 12 is expected to ship with 4GB, however.

While all three 2020 iPhones are expected to feature 5G radios, Barclays believes that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro will sport mmWave support for higher throughput. It isn't clear whether that will be in play in iPhone 12, however. My guess is that it won't.