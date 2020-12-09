Barter puts your App Store sales on your iPhone Home screen using widgets

What you need to know
- Barter lets developers put their App Store sales right on their Home screen.
Barter is the kind of app that 95% of people don't need, but the remaining 5% really needs it. Put simply, Barter puts developers' App Store sales numbers on their Home screen via iOS 14 widgets.
Barter lets you view your App Store sales in a minimally designed series of widgets.
See daily sales, month to date and more with complementary graphs to aid your decision making into the future.
Barter probably wouldn't have crossed my radar at all if it wasn't for the fact it's made by Aaron Pearce, the guy that also makes the excellent HomePass and HomeCam apps. But I'm glad it did because that means I can make sure as many developers as possible get to use it. And use it, they should!
I've heard from developers time and again that seeing how much money their work is bringing in isn't as easy as it could be and Barter fixes that by putting it on your Home screen. If your app is doing well, you'll get a little smile every time you use your phone. If it isn't, well, maybe you could use it as motivation!
You can download Barter for iPhone and iPad from the App Store now. It's a one-off $4.99 purchase across both devices.
