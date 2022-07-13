Bayonetta 3 Release Date Trailer ImageSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Bayonetta 3 was first announced all the way back at the Game Awards 2017 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.
  • Developer PlatinumGames went dark for years until sharing last year that the game would be launching in 2022.
  • A new trailer has confirmed that Bayonetta 3 has a release date of Oct. 28, 2022.

Bayonetta 3 finally has a release date! Nintendo shared on Wednesday that the new action game from PlatinumGames is now slated to launch on Oct. 28, 2022. While the game was first revealed all the way back in 2017 at the Game Awards, a new trailer is giving players an idea of what to expect.

You can check out the release date trailer for Bayonetta 3 below:

Developing...

Always prepared

Eshop Nintendo Card

Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card

Stay ready for new games

A digital gift card means you're always prepared to grab the latest Nintendo Switch games that you really want to play.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount
Roar!

Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount

The Echo Dot is already one of the coolest little smart speakers on the planet but you know what would make it even cooler? If you slapped a tiger's face on it. That's exactly what the kid-oriented Echo Dot is all about, and you can put one in your kids' room for just $24.99 right now — that's a 58% price drop.