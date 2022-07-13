What you need to know
- Bayonetta 3 was first announced all the way back at the Game Awards 2017 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.
- Developer PlatinumGames went dark for years until sharing last year that the game would be launching in 2022.
- A new trailer has confirmed that Bayonetta 3 has a release date of Oct. 28, 2022.
Bayonetta 3 finally has a release date! Nintendo shared on Wednesday that the new action game from PlatinumGames is now slated to launch on Oct. 28, 2022. While the game was first revealed all the way back in 2017 at the Game Awards, a new trailer is giving players an idea of what to expect.
You can check out the release date trailer for Bayonetta 3 below:
Developing...
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Emmy Awards: Apple TV+ scores record-breaking 52 nominations
Apple's catalog of streaming content has scooped a whopping 52 Emmy Award nominations for its hit shows Ted Lasso, Severance, Schmigadoon!, and more.
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount
The Echo Dot is already one of the coolest little smart speakers on the planet but you know what would make it even cooler? If you slapped a tiger's face on it. That's exactly what the kid-oriented Echo Dot is all about, and you can put one in your kids' room for just $24.99 right now — that's a 58% price drop.
Third-party Nintendo Switch docks that won't brick your console
Third-party docks have been known to break Nintendo Switch consoles. We've done the research and identified some trustworthy docks that are safe to use. See which one fits your needs.