Beatsy turns any surface into an AR-powered music visualizer

What you need to know
- This app turns any surface into a music visualizer and it's free.
Some of us are still waiting for that killer augmented reality app and while Beatsy might not be it, it's one of the more fun uses for AR that I've come across. Simply, it takes a surface and turns it into a music visualizer.
Yes, that means you can have your wall ripple to the beat of your favorite track and yes, it's pretty cool.
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that it's free, giving everyone the chance to get their hands on it. And they should, if only to get a glimpse a the kinds of things that can be done with AR – and I don't believe this takes advantage of the iPhone 12 Pro's LiDAR Scanner yet, too!
Shape the world with your music
Beatsy is an AR music visualizer that uses the microphone or music to modify real world surfaces. Turn your wall into a giant speaker or transform a road into a rolling wave of notes.
Features:
-
Distort any flat horizontal or vertical surfaces using microphone input or music.
-
Change visualizers and adjut their effects.
-
Scale the visualizers up to epic sizes.
-
Use the microphone to visualize your voice or music playing over the speaker.
-
Visualize songs that are stored on your phone. Tc visualize songs from streaming services such as as Spotify, use the microphone and play the song over the speaker.
-
Capture and share photos and videos of your visualizations.
You can download Beatsy from the App Store now and, again, it's absolutely free.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
After a year, does Apple Arcade have staying power? It depends on you.
Apple Arcade has been going strong for about a year now. With more games coming out all the time, it's hard not to appreciate the compelling promise that Apple Arcade succeeds on.
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure by ustwo games is now on the Apple Arcade
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, created by British outfit ustwo games, is the latest game to land on Apple Arcade.
Caviar's $6,500 iPhone 12 Pro has Steve Jobs' turtleneck inside
Caviar's iPhones have always been a bit on the strange side but the new iPhone 12 Pro takes the biscuit.
iPad accessories make great gifts and don't have to cost a fortune
The iPad fan on your gift list will appreciate any of these inexpensive accessories this holiday season. Ho-ho-ho!