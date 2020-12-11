Beatsy turns any surface into an AR-powered music visualizer

Some of us are still waiting for that killer augmented reality app and while Beatsy might not be it, it's one of the more fun uses for AR that I've come across. Simply, it takes a surface and turns it into a music visualizer.

Yes, that means you can have your wall ripple to the beat of your favorite track and yes, it's pretty cool.

🎵 Beatsy 1.0 is live! 🎵https://t.co/0ZCU4vnl0J



Beatsy is an #AR music visualizer for #iOS. Use your voice or music to distort the world around you with #ARKit



Get it for free in the App Store and be sure to share anything cool you create!



(demo music: @JKANE_OFFICIAL) pic.twitter.com/UWXfLPlKsm — Matt Bierner (@mattbierner) December 8, 2020

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that it's free, giving everyone the chance to get their hands on it. And they should, if only to get a glimpse a the kinds of things that can be done with AR – and I don't believe this takes advantage of the iPhone 12 Pro's LiDAR Scanner yet, too!

