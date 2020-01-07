What you need to know
- The lightweight insoles include 32 sensors.
- A companion Coaching app is available for iOS and Android.
- Orders start shipping January 20.
Wearable technology and biomechanics company NURVV has announced the launch of the NURVV Run. Featuring two unique shoe insoles and a companion app, the NURVV Run was announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Available through pre-order now, the NURVV Run includes 32 high-precision sensors embedded in two lightweight insoles that capture data at 1,000 times per second. The sensors capture important running metrics, including cadence, step length, foot strike, pronation, and balance, which is sent to the NURVV Run Coaching app for iOS and Android. From there, you can find simple, actionable insights and personalized coaching. You can use the guidance to improve every step of your future runs, including the time before, during, and after each adventure.
The NURVV Run Coaching app also offers in-run coaching, including personalized speed and technique workouts. There are also real-time prompts detailing step length, cadence, and pace on critical splits.
Finally, NURVV Run offers a personalized Running Health score that's based on training load, pronation, cadence, and balance. The score has been designed to help reduce your injury risk by identifying problem areas before they become serious and offer solutions. The app also addresses whether you're overtraining by offering optimal training zone guidelines.
According to Jason Roberts, founder, and CEO of NURVV:
NURVV Run will revolutionize how people run by accurately capturing the metrics that matter most, directly from the point of action, before using live coaching to help them improve in a simple, easy-to-understand way.
With a five-hour active battery life, the NURVV Run insoles launch in six sizes and are rain, mud, and puddle proof. Each purchase includes two ultra-thin insoles, two lightweight GPS trackers, and access to the free NURVV Run Coaching app. NURVV Run supports Apple Watch and ANT+ (Garmin) devices.
You can order the NURVV Run for $299.95 from the NURVV website. The first orders begin shipping Monday, January 20.
OtterBox and PopSockets collaborate on a sleek new iPhone case
OtterBox cases are known for having excellent smartphone protection, and PopSockets PopGrips are known for giving you a secure grip on your phone. The two companies have collaborated on several cases, and the latest is the slim and trim Figura Series.
South Korean investors are choosing Apple over Samsung
Apple is proving popular with investors in Samsung's back yard, according to the Korea Securities Depository. And they should know.
Analyst thinks Apple is doomed and will lose a third of its value in 2020
Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin thinks AAPL is in line to lose a third of its value this year.
Best Drones for kids in 2019
Drones can be a fun hobby to share with younger kids, but you'll want to start out with something that's kid-friendly andwallet-friendly, too. Here are some of the best drones you can buy for kids and novice pilots.