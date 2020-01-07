What you need to know The lightweight insoles include 32 sensors.

A companion Coaching app is available for iOS and Android.

Orders start shipping January 20.

Wearable technology and biomechanics company NURVV has announced the launch of the NURVV Run. Featuring two unique shoe insoles and a companion app, the NURVV Run was announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Available through pre-order now, the NURVV Run includes 32 high-precision sensors embedded in two lightweight insoles that capture data at 1,000 times per second. The sensors capture important running metrics, including cadence, step length, foot strike, pronation, and balance, which is sent to the NURVV Run Coaching app for iOS and Android. From there, you can find simple, actionable insights and personalized coaching. You can use the guidance to improve every step of your future runs, including the time before, during, and after each adventure.

Source: NURVV

The NURVV Run Coaching app also offers in-run coaching, including personalized speed and technique workouts. There are also real-time prompts detailing step length, cadence, and pace on critical splits. Finally, NURVV Run offers a personalized Running Health score that's based on training load, pronation, cadence, and balance. The score has been designed to help reduce your injury risk by identifying problem areas before they become serious and offer solutions. The app also addresses whether you're overtraining by offering optimal training zone guidelines. According to Jason Roberts, founder, and CEO of NURVV: