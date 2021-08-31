Capcom continues to support Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin with additional updates featuring new content on a regular basis. In mid-August, new co-op quests were released, keeping on track with the roadmap Capcom initially planned for the game. They announced in a tweet that the next update on the roadmap will release next month.

#MHStories2 Update 3 arrives September 2nd!



Wash away your foes with chilling new Monsties:

🧼 Soulseer Mizutsune

🏔️ Elderfrost Gammoth

🦄 Oroshi Kirin pic.twitter.com/JAY1Koibqj — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 31, 2021

The upcoming update features three new Monsties to befriend: Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin. The update is set to go live on September 2, 2021. More content is set to release in late September, including more new Monsties and quests.

Capcom has been keeping on track with continuing to provide games like Monster Hunter Stories 2 and Monster Hunter Rise with content that keeps fans coming back to the game. No doubt that at the end of the Nintendo Switch's lifecycle, both of Capcom's big Monster Hunter titles will be considered some of the best online multiplayer games on the system.

