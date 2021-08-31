What you need to know
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin continues to receive new quests and Monsties.
- The latest update features three new Monsties to befriend and work with in battle.
- This update is set to release on September 2, 2021.
Capcom continues to support Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin with additional updates featuring new content on a regular basis. In mid-August, new co-op quests were released, keeping on track with the roadmap Capcom initially planned for the game. They announced in a tweet that the next update on the roadmap will release next month.
The upcoming update features three new Monsties to befriend: Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin. The update is set to go live on September 2, 2021. More content is set to release in late September, including more new Monsties and quests.
Capcom has been keeping on track with continuing to provide games like Monster Hunter Stories 2 and Monster Hunter Rise with content that keeps fans coming back to the game. No doubt that at the end of the Nintendo Switch's lifecycle, both of Capcom's big Monster Hunter titles will be considered some of the best online multiplayer games on the system.
What Monsties are you most excited to ride? How many Monsties have you tamed thus far? Let us know in the comments below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple share price hits new heights with $153 share price record
Apple's share price closed on Monday at a new all-time high of $153.12 and is up in pre-trading on the back of reports of a lucrative new default search engine deal with Google.
Apple acquires Primephonic, a classical music streaming service
In addition to incorporating Primephonic into Apple Music, Apple plans to launch a dedicated app for classical music listeners next year.
Blow-away Apple Watch Series 7 renders show stunning redesign
A big new Apple Watch refresh is on the way and these new renders will definitely whet the appetite.
All the Nintendo Switch games coming in September 2021!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in September. Highlights include Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, WarioWare: Get It Together!, and Eastward.