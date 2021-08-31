Save $80 or more on Apple Watch: Series 6 from $319 at Amazon

Monstie time

Befriend three new Monsties in the latest Monster Hunter Stories 2 update

All-new opportunities to make friends to fight alongside.
Nadine Dornieden

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Riding RathaSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin continues to receive new quests and Monsties.
  • The latest update features three new Monsties to befriend and work with in battle.
  • This update is set to release on September 2, 2021.

Capcom continues to support Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin with additional updates featuring new content on a regular basis. In mid-August, new co-op quests were released, keeping on track with the roadmap Capcom initially planned for the game. They announced in a tweet that the next update on the roadmap will release next month.

The upcoming update features three new Monsties to befriend: Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin. The update is set to go live on September 2, 2021. More content is set to release in late September, including more new Monsties and quests.

Capcom has been keeping on track with continuing to provide games like Monster Hunter Stories 2 and Monster Hunter Rise with content that keeps fans coming back to the game. No doubt that at the end of the Nintendo Switch's lifecycle, both of Capcom's big Monster Hunter titles will be considered some of the best online multiplayer games on the system.

What Monsties are you most excited to ride? How many Monsties have you tamed thus far? Let us know in the comments below!

