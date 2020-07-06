Belkin has announced today via Twitter that its latest smart home accessory, the Wemo WiFi Smart Plug, is now available for pre-orders. The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug replaces the Wemo Mini and comes with an even smaller form factor that is 45% smaller.

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more—with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

The smaller plug measures just 2.05 inches wide, and 1.81 inches tall, making it the one of the smallest on the market. The small design allows the plug to work without blocking the other receptacle in a standard wall outlet, enabling two of the WiFi Smart Plugs to be used at the same time.

With its sleek, compact form—45% smaller than the Mini— the Smart Plug fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing other sockets. This allows you to stack an additional Smart Plug or another device in the same outlet.

Just like with the previous plug, the latest and greatest supports all of the major smart home platforms, including Apple's HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant. The plug connects directly to home networks via 2.4ghz Wi-Fi without a dedicated hub, leading to a quick plug and play experience. Once connected, the plug works with automations and scenes through HomeKit, and with scheduling and timers through the Wemo app, available on both iOS and Android.

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is available for pre-orders now directly from Belkin.com for $24.99 each. Pre-orders are listed with an estimated shipping date of July 19th.