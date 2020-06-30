What you need to know
- The Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core is here.
- It's available for $169.99.
- You'll get HDMI, Ethernet, DisplayPort, and more.
A quick glance at the side of a modern Mac portable will make it immediately obvious that Apple's war on ports is well and truly over. Ethernet lost. HDMI lost. We all lost. But Belkin's new Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core might have the answer.
Available direct from Belkin for $169.99, this dock is nice and small and in a lot of ways looks like an Apple TV. Which is....fine?
More importantly, it takes a single Thunderbolt 3 port on your Mac and turns it into all kinds of ports that should probably already be there – Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, a headphone jack, and two USB-A ports. It has a six-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable built in, too.
The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core brings the speed, high-definition and performance of Thunderbolt technology to Mac and Windows laptops. With all the power and versatility of Thunderbolt 3, plus ports to connect multiple peripherals to a Thunderbolt laptop, this dock is a streamlined way to create an expanded, high-performing desktop through a single tethered cable.
Sounds pretty promising, right? That's because it is – and if you need a new dock for your Mac this is probably worth a look.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
