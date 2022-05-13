Best accessories for HomePod iMore 2022

Apple's HomePod is an excellent high-end speaker and so much more. Whether it is a home theater speaker, smart voice assistant, or portable jukebox — the HomePod can do it all. To get the most out of your HomePod, you will need to pick up a few accessories like cases, stands, or HomeKit smart home devices. Here are some of our picks for the best HomePod accessories available.

Get more out of your smart speaker with the best HomePod accessories

With the HomePod's ability to play high-quality music on-demand, control smart home devices, and premium home theater capabilities — the HomePod is genuinely one of the best smart speakers around. If you have a HomePod and are all-in on Apple, we recommend picking up an Apple TV 4K to go along with it. With an Apple TV, you get Dolby Atmos surround sound and high-quality audio for your movies, shows, and games.

If you're not sure where to start with smart home accessories or looking for a gift for someone with a HomePod, you can't go wrong with the Eve Energy smart plug. This HomeKit smart plug offers an effortless plug-and-play design, and with energy monitoring, you may even save a few dollars on your electric bill.

Worried about your HomePod staining delicate surfaces? The AWINNER HomePod Stand is a simple but effective solution. This low price stand lifts your HomePod slightly, preventing damage from vibrations, plus it blends in with your HomePod's color, keeping the focus on that sleek Apple design.