AirPlay is Apple's proprietary wireless streaming protocol that lets you instantly share audio or video between your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an Apple TV or another AirPlay-enabled device. Apple's HomePod also relies heavily on AirPlay.
Here's your ultimate guide to using AirPlay!
How to AirPlay to Apple TV with iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Your favorite iPhone, iPad, and Mac are the heart of AirPlay. Without them to actually send the audio and video, AirPlay wouldn't be a thing. There's much you can do with AirPlay 2 and Apple TV. You can AirPlay video and AirPlay audio from your iPhone or iPad to Apple TV. AirPlay mirroring is also possible from your Mac to Apple TV.
How to use AirPlay with HomePod
AirPlay is what the HomePod experience is all about if you want your friends to play music from their iPhone on your speaker. There's two HomePod versions. The first, called HomePod, is no longer on sale. There's also the HomePod mini, which remains on the market. You can securely AirPlay on HomePod and also add multi-room audio and a stereo pair.
How to AirPlay content to your Mac
Beginning in 2021, it's finally possible to AirPlay content to your Mac. Previously, it was only possible to use AirPlay to mirror Mac to Apple TV. On your supported device, you can AirPlay audio or video to your Monterey-installed Mac. It works on all of the best Macs!
Easy breezy
There's much you can do with AirPlay 2 across your various Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. So take advantage of the tool and enjoy video and audio in awesome new ways.
Updated February 2022: Updated for latest software.
