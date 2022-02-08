AirPlay is Apple's proprietary wireless streaming protocol that lets you instantly share audio or video between your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an Apple TV or another AirPlay-enabled device. Apple's HomePod also relies heavily on AirPlay. Here's your ultimate guide to using AirPlay!

How to AirPlay to Apple TV with iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Your favorite iPhone, iPad, and Mac are the heart of AirPlay. Without them to actually send the audio and video, AirPlay wouldn't be a thing. There's much you can do with AirPlay 2 and Apple TV. You can AirPlay video and AirPlay audio from your iPhone or iPad to Apple TV. AirPlay mirroring is also possible from your Mac to Apple TV. How to use AirPlay with HomePod