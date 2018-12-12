Apple's HomePod is a high end speaker, but also so much more. Do you want to accessorize the HomePod itself? Or would you like to take full advantage of HomePod's connection with HomeKit? Either way, there are a plethora of excellent accessories out there. Here of some of the best.
Protect HomePod on the go
Hermitshell Travel Case
If you travel with your HomePod, some kind of protective case is a must. This hard shell case is a perfect fit for your HomePod plus the cord. It comes in Black and Silver, plus there is an option for a should strap for a couple more dollars.
Anti-dust cover
TXEsign HomePod Cover
Protect your HomePod from dust and scratches, plus add some color with this elastic fabric cover. It won't interfere with your enjoyment of the music. It also comes in seven attractive colors.
Home security
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
There are a number of reasons to add an August Smart Lock to your home. You can enter your own home without a key, track usage, and give a guest temporary access to your home by changing the password. Set it up with HomeKit and you can put your HomePod in control.
Control the temperature
ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
With this smart thermostat installed in your home and connected to HomeKit, you can control the temperature in your home by talking to your HomePod.
Make anything "smart"
Wemo Mini Smart Plug
Plug just about anything into this smart plug and turn it into a smart appliance. Set your lamps, fans, and more to turn on and off even when you're not home. Once it's set up, a couple of words to your HomePod is all you need to control it.
Control the lights
Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb
Control a single lamp or get a bunch of smart bulbs and control the lighting of your whole home. Set "scenes" in HomeKit and control them by telling your HomePod how you want your home lit. This four-pack will get you started.
Hub for your Smart Bulbs
Philips Hue Smart Hub
With your Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, you'll need a hub in order to use voice control. You can control up to 50 bulbs with this single hub. You'll also be able to control your lights when you're away from home with this hub.
Simple coaster
LANMU HomePod Stand
This is basically just an inexpensive silicone coaster, and that may be all you need to absorb some of the HomePod's vibrations and protect your table surface. It also comes with a screen protector film for the top of the HomePod. Choose from Black or White.
Three in one
BBOES HomePod Docking Station
This cleverly designed Z-shaped docking station is more than just a stand for your HomePod. It's also a charging station for your Apple Watch and a wireless Qi charger for your smartphone, whether you have anything newer than an iPhone 8 or something else.
Mount HomePod on the wall
VORI HomePod Stand
Wall mount your HomePod with this aluminum alloy stand. The design is simple but it's customized specifically for HomePod. A ring around the middle holds your HomePod securely in place on the stand.
If you're not sure where to start, or if you're looking for a gift, I'd go for the Wemo Mini Smart Plug. It offers the most flexibility and functionality, plus just about anyone who has a smart phone can find a good use case for it.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.