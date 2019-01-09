If you're reading this, then chances are high that you use an Apple device that is capable of AirPlay 2. With AirPlay, you can "throw" audio from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a receiving device, such as a speaker. There are a lot of AirPlay 2 compatible speakers out there, so we've rounded up the best of the best for you right here!
The one and only
Apple HomePod
Apple HomePod is the best option if you want an AirPlay 2 speaker. It's smart with Siri integration, super rich sound quality that fills the room, and your favorites are just a voice command away.
Classy and unique
Bang & Olufsen A9
This unique speaker features 480 watts of powerful sound and intuitive touch control. It has a distinctive design that will spice up any room, and it has built-in streaming services and Internet radio.
Compact and high quality
Bang & Olufsen M3
The M3 from Bang & Olufsen is class and elegance wrapped up in a small and compact package. It delivers high-quality sound that fills up entire rooms, thanks to the natural materials that boost the acoustics.
More boom
Bang & Olufsen M5
If the M3 isn't enough, then the M5 should be. This speaker features True360 Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound for an immersive and rich listening experience. It can also be paired with A6 and A9 speakers for seamless audio throughout the entire house.
Sound cone
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 2
This unique looking speaker is sure to catch the eye of guests. Thanks to the cone shape, the BeoSound 2 delivers full 360 degree sound, so your entire room will be filled with rich audio quality. It connects to other B&O products.
Multi-room system
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 35
This speaker from Bang & Olufsen comes with the BeoSound 35, a black cover, and a table stand. It's a great way to start your multi-room setup with Bang & Olufsen. The BeoSound 35 also comes equipped with integrated music services like Spotify, Deezer, and more.
Home theater audio
Denon HEOS HomeCinema HS2 Wireless Soundbar
The HS2 soundbar comes with a subwoofer, and together, you'll get two bi-amplified mid-woofers and two tweeters with four channels of amplification. There is even Dolby Digital support, so you can get incredible sound quality from your TV. And since it supports AirPlay 2, you can even use this home theater soundbar with your Apple devices.
Go for the gold
Devialet Phantom
This decently-sized speaker packs quite a punch. The audio quality sounds like a full-on concert experience, as it packs in 4500 watts and frequency ranges of 14Hz to 27kHz and 108 db. It also supports multi-room and uses all wireless sources, including AirPlay 2.
Fully immersive
KEF LSX Wireless Music System
The LSX features a 4" Unit-Q driver that delivers astonishing clear sound over 160 degrees for a truly immersive experience, no matter what room you're in. You won't be listening to the music, but rather feeling it. The LSX also comes in several color options to complement your home.
Affordable and high quality
Libratone ZIPP
The Libratone ZIPP is a portable Wi-Fi + Bluetooth speaker that supports AirPlay 2. It delivers rich sound with deep bass, full midrange, crisp highs, 100 watts of power, and 360 degree FullRoom acoustics. It also pairs with up to six other ZIPPs.
A smaller ZIPP
Libratone ZIPP Mini
If the price tag of the normal ZIPP (usually $300) is too much, the ZIPP Mini is $50 cheaper and packs the same high-quality audio that the company is known for. It also comes with pretty much the same features, just a more friendly price point.
Home theater quality
Marantz AV7703 Home Theater Preamp/Processor
Marantz AV7703 is a fully-featured home theater system with 11.2 channel processing and Dolby Atmos support. It also has built-in HEOS multi-room technology, and supports 3D and 4K Ultra HD audio.
Sleek and elegant style
Naim Mu-So
The Naim Mu-So delivers super rich sound through 450 watts with six amps and 32-bit DSP. This is the speaker that audiophiles will want to listen to, and it streams music from any source, including AirPlay 2.
More affordable Naim
Naim Mu-So Qb
If you want the Naim Mu-So quality, but can't justify spending a grand on a speaker, then the Mu-So Qb may be a better fit. It delivers sound through 300 watts, has multi-room capability, streams in 24-bit/192kHz, and it's a small and compact size for any room.
Go for Sonos
Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam is a compact soundbar that plugs into your TV via HDMI-ARC, but it's equipped with AirPlay 2 support. It delivers rich and mighty sound that fills the room, and even works with other services like Amazon Alexa. It's one of our top choices for wireless speakers.
Affordable smart speaker
Sonos One
The Sonos One is a fairly affordable smart speaker that delivers high-quality audio that we've come to expect from Sonos. It also connects with other Sonos speakers for a full home audio experience, and it has Amazon Alexa built-in.
Ultimate wireless speaker
Sonos Play:5
Sonos' Play:5 is one of the best wireless speakers you'll find on the market. It delivers big and powerful sound through six amplifiers and six dedicated speaker drivers.
The full Sonos experience
Sonos Playbase
The Sonos Playbase provides full-theater sound for your TV and also wirelessly streams music through AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa. The slim, low-profile design of the Playbase is made to fit beneath your TV, but it still manages to fill up the room with great sound. The Playbase also connects with your other Sonos speakers for the true experience.
These are some of the best speakers out on the market with AirPlay 2 support. Our personal favorite is the Sonos Beam, because it's a small and compact soundbar that packs a huge punch in terms of audio quality and is enough to fill up small to medium-sized rooms.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.