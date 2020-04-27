Best Alternatives to Apple HomePod iMore 2020
If you like the HomePod, but don't like its price tag, or are looking for something with more options, these smart speakers are the best in their class. They all have virtual assistant support for Alexa or Google, and in some cases, Siri, and all support direct music streaming services.
- Our Pick: Sonos One (Gen 2)
- Best for Alexa: Amazon Echo Studio
- Best for Google assistant: Google Home Max
- Best for millennials: Libratone Zipp 2
- Luxury option: Bose Home Speaker 500
- Best for outdoors: Ultimate Ears MegaBlast
- Budget friendly: IKEA SYMFONISK Speaker
- Chromecast support: JBL Link 500
- Longest battery life: Bose Soundlink Revolve+
Our Pick: Sonos One (Gen 2)Staff Favorite
Sonos supports a huge library of streaming music services and works with Alexa. The One features AirPlay 2 for Siri support, too. The more you get at once, the bigger the per-speaker discount. It's the best all-around smart speaker.
Best for Alexa: Amazon Echo Studio
Alexa is the most accessible smart assistant on the market right now, and the Echo Studio is Amazon's best sounding speaker. With an Echo Studio, you can take advantage of all of Alexa's skills, plus stream music from a wide variety of services, including Apple Music.
Best for Google assistant: Google Home Max
The Home Max has stellar audio quality, and the fact that it supports Google assistant is the icing on the cake. You can jam out to your favorite tunes from a variety of streaming services and connect any of your Google smart home gadgets.
Best for millennials: Libratone Zipp 2
The Zipp is a fun smart speaker meant for displaying at home or taking on the go. The Zipp 2 has built-in Alexa support, and also AirPlay 2 support, so you've got plenty of virtual assistant help. It also comes in funky colors.
Luxury option: Bose Home Speaker 500
With an 8-microphone array, Alexa will never have trouble hearing you with the Bose 500. It's got a solid sound that doesn't degrade at higher levels. It also has a screen on the front to show you what song is currently playing.
Best for outdoors: Ultimate Ears MegaBlast
This is the best speaker for taking with you out to the pool or on a camping trip. With voice-controlled Alexa support built in, the MegaBlast streams songs from a variety of music services. It's built for fun in the sun with a waterproof rating of IP67. You can drop it in the pool or spill your beer on it, no problem.
Budget friendly: IKEA SYMFONISK Speaker
IKEA's SYMFONISK Speaker combines an affordable price tag with the signature SONOS sound in this unique partnership. In addition to great sound, this speaker boasts AirPlay 2 support for Siri controls, and it can even function as a shelf when mounted to a wall.
Chromecast support: JBL Link 500
The JBL Link 500 is small but mighty. You can connect it to any speakers with Chromecast support. So even though it's not going to fill a stadium with sound, it can link up with its Chromecast pals to send your favorite songs across the entire house.
Longest battery life: Bose Soundlink Revolve+
The Soundlink Revolve+ has the longest battery life of any portable speaker on this list, and since it's a Bose, you know the sound quality is going to be tops. You can pair it with a second speaker for an even louder experience. With its top handle, it looks like a thermos of the future.
Sounds good
Though nothing can come close to the deeply integrated HomePod when it comes to the Apple ecosystem, not everyone is so entrenched. There are plenty of alternatives to Apple's home audio solution, including those that have Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant on-board, plus AirPlay 2 speakers can work directly with Siri.
If you like the idea of the HomePod, but want more music streaming options at a lower price, then the Sonos One fits the bill. It's got great sound quality and better streaming music service support. Plus, it works with AirPlay 2 (and therefore Siri).
Want a great sounding speaker with Alexa built right in? The Echo Studio from Amazon brings the noise with five individual speakers packed into its compact frame. This speaker sports all of the same smarts as the other Echo devices, including skills, plus it supports Dolby Atmos, which can take your next movie night to the next level.
