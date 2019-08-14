Recording phone calls is a big legal gray area because, in most locations, it is considered illegal unless you get the consent of all parties involved, or if there is an audible beep to indicate recording that everyone can clearly hear. Due to the legal implications involved, it's highly unlikely that Apple will ever include a call recording feature built-in directly to iOS itself. However, there are some third-party apps that can help you record phone calls, which is useful when conducting phone interviews or other important calls. Here are some of the best phone recording apps we've found on the App Store. Call Recording by NoNotes

If you often find yourself in a lot of business calls and need to record them for later, then you should try Call Recording by NoNotes. The app just needs to know your phone number that you're going to use, an email, and then you create a six-digit numeric pin. Once those are set up, just sign in. You'll now be able to record inbound or outbound calls and have them transcribed, with the files being able to be shared by email or other cloud services. The app is free to download and use, giving you 20 minutes of recordings and transcriptions each month. You can purchase more if needed through in-app purchases. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now TapeACall Pro: Call Recorder

TapeACall Pro is another fantastic choice for those times when you need to record a phone call (with consent, of course). With this app, all you need to do to start recording is launch the app while you are on a call (let the other party know that you're recording). When you launch TapeACall, it puts the call on hold and dials their recording line. Once the line answers, you tap the merge button to create a three-way call between your other caller and TapeACall's recording line (3-way conference calling is required with your carrier). Recording an outgoing call is also easy: just press the record button to dial their recording line and then tap "Add Call" to call the person you want to record, then press "Merge" when they answer. All recordings with TapeACall can be downloaded onto your computer, and the app supports unlimited recordings. There is an optional subscription service that will provide even more features, such as transcriptions. $11 with in-app purchases - Download Now Call Recorder - IntCall

If you want a call recording app that is flexible with the number of recordings that you may need at any given time, Call Recorder - IntCall is a nice on to consider. While it's free to download, it's not free to use, but you can buy pre-paid credit or subscribe on a weekly basis. Call Recorder - IntCall lets you record both national and international calls. The entire call gets recorded and saved on your device, where you can send it by email or export it to a cloud sharing service of your choice. Titles can be set for each recording, making it easy to label and organize. The requirements for this app is that your carrier is GSM and supports 3-way conference calling. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now Call Recorder: Phone Call REC

For those who want a call recording app that doesn't look dated, then Call Recorder: Phone Call REC is one to check out. The app has a sleek interface that feels much more modern and with the times than other apps. With Phone Call REC, you can record both incoming and outgoing calls with just a few taps. Please note that you do need 3-way call conferencing with your carrier's data plan for the app to work properly. The app plays a beep to notify everyone that the call is being recorded, and the recordings are saved in high-quality audio. Play back the recordings directly on your iPhone when needed. Phone Call REC is free to download and use with a 3-day trial. After that, it needs a subscription to use, but it's fairly cheap starting at $5 a month. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now Call Recorder for Phone Calls