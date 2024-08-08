This iPhone app can tell you your flight's delayed hours before your airline can

One of the best flight-tracking apps, Flighty, has been updated to feature the ability to see why your flight was delayed and how long the delay may last.

Flighty 4, now available for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac, uses machine learning to monitor why an aircraft could be delayed, a feature that’s currently available for U.S. users. In a press release, the Flighty team explains. “Flighty 4.0 uses machine learning to predict these delays up to six hours before airlines acknowledge them. Often, airlines withhold this information, preferring to inform passengers at the last minute,” they continue. “With Flighty, travelers will finally know the truth about their delayed flights in advance. The app’s predictions are over 95% accurate in testing. And for the rare cases when your plane gets swapped – Flighty has an alert for that too!“

Ryan Jones, the company’s founder, shows how Flighty 4 displays a delayed flight . This useful feature allows travelers to make alternative arrangements instead of having to wait anxiously at an airport terminal wondering if they’re ever going to get on the plane.

But the helpful features don’t stop there. Air Traffic Controllers, a staple of airports for decades, are usually stationed in towers near the runways. They assist pilots in safely taking off and landing aircraft. Flighty 4 uses the same data that Air Traffic Control relies on, translating it into a useful summary for users. This provides more insight into why a delay has occurred and can potentially reduce stress once a delay has been confirmed.

If you’re about to go on vacation, Flighty 4 is an essential app for those just-in-case scenarios. These new features are part of Flighty Pro, which users can pay $4 per week for, while frequent fliers can opt for a $48 yearly subscription.

Introducing @Flighty 4😱 See WHY you're delayed. Finally!✈️ Late Aircraft Delays - #1 cause of delays⚠️ ATC Delays - #2 cause of delays✨ Delays predicted hours before the airlinesWelcome to a new era of Delay Intel.https://t.co/N1Fh9U3TnU pic.twitter.com/UKudEsbUluAugust 6, 2024

It’s that time of year when many are about to go on vacation, and using the best iPhones is crucial for storing boarding passes, car rental tickets, and more. Flighty 4 is a great example of helping to reduce stress at an airport. Sometimes, delays happen and they’re unavoidable, regardless of how well you may have planned to get to the airport with hours to spare.

While some features of Flighty 4, such as Air Space Delay reasons, are currently limited to the U.S., users worldwide can still benefit from its capabilities. The app lets you track any aircraft, import relevant emails, and lots more, all to help make your visit to the airport less stressful.

If you haven’t used Flighty before and you’re about to go on vacation, we strongly recommend you do so. You never know if you’re going to need it for those unexpected stressful moments at the airport.